(POLL) Who would you pick with the #5 Pick?

Who do you pick with the Dolphins #5 Pick in the First Round of the Draft?

  • Tua Tagovailoa

    Votes: 20 76.9%

  • Justin Herbert

    Votes: 1 3.8%

  • Derrick Brown

    Votes: 1 3.8%

  • Jerry Jeudy

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Tristan Wirfs

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Jedrick Wills

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Isaiah Simmons

    Votes: 3 11.5%

  • Other

    Votes: 1 3.8%
  • Total voters
    26
BigOuch

BigOuch

Rookie
Joined
Nov 10, 2019
Messages
39
Reaction score
53
Location
Tampa
Who would you pick for the Dolphins at #5 in the First Round of the Draft?

This poll is assuming that the first 4 picks are as follows:

1. Joe Burrow
2. Chase Young
3. Andrew Thomas
4. Jeffrey Okudah

Obviously, the first 4 is a likely scenario but is not set in stone. Please for the love of God, if you pick "Other", please post who that would be. Thanks!
 
F

FinFaninColorado

Rookie
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
49
Reaction score
21
Age
61
Location
Colorado
Tua is a deal at 5, instead of what it would take to get Burrow. Ditka once traded away his entire draft for Ricky Williams and how'd that work out?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom
Do Not Sell My Personal Information