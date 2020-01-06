Reigning CFL Defensive MVP turning down further workout requests after great showing for Dolphins

j0hnny63

j0hnny63

bon jon bovi
Joined
Jul 20, 2008
Messages
502
Reaction score
38
Jefferson had a great showing in front of the Dolphins’ staff. In fact, Miami cut it short because Jefferson displayed everything the personnel men wanted to see – walked away with a strong positive impression.
...
Jefferson posted a career-high 12 sacks, forced six fumbles and knocked down a CFL single-season record 16 passes. He added 24 tackles, five tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one interception. The 28-year-old was named a CFL all-star for the third straight season.
Click to expand...
https://3downnation.com/2020/01/05/reigning-cfl-modp-willie-jefferson-turned-down-multiple-nfl-workout-requests/
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
5,780
Reaction score
3,730
Location
NJ
I read something on twitter a few days ago, that he wants to sign with The Miami Dolphins. He is in a holding pattern, waiting to sign.
 
H

hoops

exited stage left
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
62,515
Reaction score
12,526
Location
richmond va
If I’m his agent I’m absolutely signing with Miami. No brainer.

Cupboards pretty bare
 
Aqua and Orange

Aqua and Orange

Poster With A Porpoise
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 14, 2005
Messages
7,124
Reaction score
1,231
Location
Paradise (New Jersey)
CFL = Dolphins minor league system. Good to have a team with their eye on the pulse.

While I'm attending XFL games this upcoming year, it's going to be extra cool knowing my team is scouting talent with me. :)
 
E

EJay

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
1,090
Reaction score
723
kosaboy said:
hes not as good as Cam Wake, but hes good.
Click to expand...
To be fair, most didn't believe Cam Wake was as good as he ended up becoming. I firmly recall many fans thinking the move was a reach and even Joey Porter wise cracked Wake during his first season.

Point is, only time will tell what Jefferson is. We have no idea right now, just like when Cam first started with Miami.
 
kosaboy

kosaboy

Rookie
Joined
Dec 22, 2019
Messages
27
Reaction score
59
Age
43
Location
vancouver, BC
EJay said:
To be fair, most didn't believe Cam Wake was as good as he ended up becoming. I firmly recall many fans thinking the move was a reach and even Joey Porter wise cracked Wake during his first season.

Point is, only time will tell what Jefferson is. We have no idea right now, just like when Cam first started with Miami.
Click to expand...
Us watching the CFL knew Cam Wake was a stud.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom
Do Not Sell My Personal Information