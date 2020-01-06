Reigning CFL Defensive MVP turning down further workout requests after great showing for Dolphins

j0hnny63
https://3downnation.com/2020/01/05/reigning-cfl-modp-willie-jefferson-turned-down-multiple-nfl-workout-requests/Jefferson had a great showing in front of the Dolphins’ staff. In fact, Miami cut it short because Jefferson displayed everything the personnel men wanted to see – walked away with a strong positive impression.
...
Jefferson posted a career-high 12 sacks, forced six fumbles and knocked down a CFL single-season record 16 passes. He added 24 tackles, five tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one interception. The 28-year-old was named a CFL all-star for the third straight season.