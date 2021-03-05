Restructured Contracts and Cuts?

You know a restructure is just paying someone more guaranteed up front as a 'bonus' and results in more dead cap, correct? Makes it tougher to cut someone, usually extends the non-cuttable years by about 2. Byron can be cut after Y2, if he restructures, it's more or less after Y4 he can be cut.



Lawson & Flowers won't be restructured. They are essentially in the final year of a 3y contract and can be easily let go next year so they do not have to be here 3 years. Grier was smart and effectively used excess cap to pay extra bonuses up front to Van Noy, Lawson, Flowers, and Jones after they signed so they can get out of the contracts a year earlier if they did not perform.