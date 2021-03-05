 Restructured Contracts and Cuts? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Restructured Contracts and Cuts?

WestSideFin

WestSideFin

Second String
Joined
Dec 5, 2010
Messages
1,823
Reaction score
79
Location
Northern California
With free agency rapidly approaching I would like to see the following players put the team first and restructure there contacts and take pay cuts. Byron Jones, Shaq Lawson, Eric Flowers. As for players cut obviously KVN is out and following him I would say is Jakeem Grant, Albert Wilson, and Allen Hurns. Thoughts on anyone else? I have a feeling we are trying to free up money to be aggressive in free agency. Fins up.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
6,436
Reaction score
4,010
You have to be careful with restructuring, can bite you in the *** and we have been so good structuring contracts.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
6,977
Reaction score
4,942
Stay well away from restructures, it's what got us into mess before and a legacy left by Mike T.

The three wideouts you listed I would cut too but from a performance perspective not top save money.
 
WestSideFin

WestSideFin

Second String
Joined
Dec 5, 2010
Messages
1,823
Reaction score
79
Location
Northern California
Well reports had us approaching KVN with a restructure and he said no so they cut him indicating we are trying to restructure contracts
 
Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Messages
1,337
Reaction score
1,618
Location
Georgia
Cut Grant, Fejeldam, Perry, Bowden, all RBs not named Gaskin or Ahmed
 
S

Sean

Just Win, Baby
Joined
Aug 6, 2006
Messages
4,271
Reaction score
785
Age
28
You know a restructure is just paying someone more guaranteed up front as a 'bonus' and results in more dead cap, correct? Makes it tougher to cut someone, usually extends the non-cuttable years by about 2. Byron can be cut after Y2, if he restructures, it's more or less after Y4 he can be cut.

Lawson & Flowers won't be restructured. They are essentially in the final year of a 3y contract and can be easily let go next year so they do not have to be here 3 years. Grier was smart and effectively used excess cap to pay extra bonuses up front to Van Noy, Lawson, Flowers, and Jones after they signed so they can get out of the contracts a year earlier if they did not perform.
 
Last edited:
Atila

Atila

Atila - the freshmaker.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
4,751
Reaction score
736
Location
Los Angeles, CA
WestSideFin said:
With free agency rapidly approaching I would like to see the following players put the team first and restructure there contacts and take pay cuts. Byron Jones, Shaq Lawson, Eric Flowers. As for players cut obviously KVN is out and following him I would say is Jakeem Grant, Albert Wilson, and Allen Hurns. Thoughts on anyone else? I have a feeling we are trying to free up money to be aggressive in free agency. Fins up.
Click to expand...

Haha. This is great. I'd like to see you go to your boss and put your company first and take a pay cut.
 
Kdawg954

Kdawg954

My f*ck ups be the perfect mistakes
Club Member
Joined
Apr 14, 2006
Messages
25,672
Reaction score
10,316
Location
Broward County, FL
S

Sean

Just Win, Baby
Joined
Aug 6, 2006
Messages
4,271
Reaction score
785
Age
28
Kdawg954 said:
He goofed man. How the heck you don't get that 2nd year fully guaranteed.
Click to expand...
Honestly I believe it's because Grier gave him an extra $6M bonus on top of it with the excess cap (9+6=$15/1y) and decided to take it up front instead of that second year.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
12,979
Reaction score
7,378
It depends how aggressive Miami intends to be in free agency. I think Grant, Wilson and Hurns are easy cuts to make. Not sure how much that frees up. I could also see Flores keeping Grant because he has value in the return game.

At roughly $35 million in salary cap space, the Dolphins could add a couple of starters and a backup quarterback. That's a realistic goal. Two starters in free agency and four in the draft would come close to filling Miami's most pressing needs.
 
Kdawg954

Kdawg954

My f*ck ups be the perfect mistakes
Club Member
Joined
Apr 14, 2006
Messages
25,672
Reaction score
10,316
Location
Broward County, FL
Sean said:
Honestly I believe it's because Grier gave him an extra $6M bonus on top of it with the excess cap (9+6=$15/1y) and decided to take it up front instead of that second year.
Click to expand...

He played himself.

Shaq Lawson . . . on a 3/30 million dollar deal, pocketed $13.5 million in 2020 and got his 2nd year guaranteed.

KVN on a 4/51 deal . . . pocketed $15 million in 2020 and didn't guarantee his 2nd year.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom