Restructured Contracts and Cuts?

With free agency rapidly approaching I would like to see the following players put the team first and restructure there contacts and take pay cuts. Byron Jones, Shaq Lawson, Eric Flowers. As for players cut obviously KVN is out and following him I would say is Jakeem Grant, Albert Wilson, and Allen Hurns. Thoughts on anyone else? I have a feeling we are trying to free up money to be aggressive in free agency. Fins up.