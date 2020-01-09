Rumor - Steve Marshall - New Oline Coach

AG Marshall explains opposition to medical marijuana Marshall sent a letter to state lawmakers this week explaining his opposition to a bill that will be considered in the legislative session that starts Feb. 4.

Hmm..... dont know who he is but judging from his wikipediahe's bounced around yearly just about. That does not inspire much hopealso, while googling him- found this gem of a character, Alabama Attorney General, Steve MarshallWhat is this? 1950? What a douchebag. I wouldnt be surprised if he has some kind of money tied up in keeping it illegal