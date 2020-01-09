Rumor - Steve Marshall - New Oline Coach

Travis34

Travis34

chea
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
15,174
Reaction score
4,173
Location
Churubusco, Indiana
Hmm..... dont know who he is but judging from his wikipedia

Steve Marshall (American football) - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

he's bounced around yearly just about. That does not inspire much hope

also, while googling him- found this gem of a character, Alabama Attorney General, Steve Marshall

www.al.com

AG Marshall explains opposition to medical marijuana

Marshall sent a letter to state lawmakers this week explaining his opposition to a bill that will be considered in the legislative session that starts Feb. 4.
www.al.com www.al.com

What is this? 1950? What a douchebag. I wouldnt be surprised if he has some kind of money tied up in keeping it illegal
 
L

lbmclean_nocal

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 13, 2011
Messages
850
Reaction score
877
Travis34 said:
Hmm..... dont know who he is but judging from his wikipedia

he's bounced around yearly just about. That does not inspire much hope
Click to expand...
wow what a ****ty resume. did he **** the HC's wife everywhere he went or is interpol after him?
 
L

lbmclean_nocal

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 13, 2011
Messages
850
Reaction score
877
first a HS coach and now the worst OL coach candidate. are we tanking for Lawrence? maybe I should apply for the OC job

maybe Chan Gailey is senile and this guy was the only name he remembered
 
R

Ryan1973

Pro Bowler
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 11, 2005
Messages
3,014
Reaction score
664
I'm starting to lose a little faith in Flores. It doesn't seem like he is capable of bringing in high calibar assistant coaches. I also didn't think he should have gotten rid of O'Shea. I thought he did a good job for the talent he had to work with.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom