Since Week 6 Tua Leads all QBs in 4th Quarter Passing Yards

I'd be interested in his first drive numbers for the season. Aside from Buffalo game I believe they'd be fire
 
The Chinaman Tua is not the issue here. Well other than his ability to stay on the field.
 
What the hell, I’ll take a shot at one of these idiotic arguments.

Yeah, but if Tua was doing his job in the first 3 quarters Miami would be up by 40 points and wouldn’t have to throw for all those yards.

The real sign of a great QB is how few yards they throw in the 4th quarter, not how many yards.
 
Someone say my name?

miami-dolphins.gif
 
1972forever said:
Be careful. There are a few posters on here who don’t want anything posted that shows Tua is actually a very good NFL QB. It just doesn’t fit their agenda.
Here's hoping it gets to be rough going for them in the coming weeks and months. In which case, they will come around!
 
Any baiting of other posters will result in sanctions.


DON'T PUSH YOUR LUCK PPL....
 
Fred Bear said:
Even Lamar Jackson got irritable bowel syndrome after the ameoba was thru with him
No joke, but as someone who suffers from IBS/IBD and remembering his trot to the potty last year. I'm inclined to think lamar may have something like this. It carries a feeling/stigma of embarrassment with it, so it may not be why it is made public.
 
