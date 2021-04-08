 The 2023 Pick is about 'If Tua Sucks' | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The 2023 Pick is about 'If Tua Sucks'

Cuz you KNOW it's candy for a trade-up in 2022 draft if Miami needs to Reset the QB room.
#1 Hopefully it just turns into extra ammo to take a good Miami team to the Lombardi celebration in 2023...
#2 Hopefully it's enough to get us that special QB talent IF it's actually needed the way we fear it could be needed.

We couldve just stayed at 12 and Really guaranteed we'd have the firepower to draft #1.....but gotta give the guy a chance.

Im still hopeful but he does have to have some 'IT FACTOR' to overcome obvious SHORTcomings.

As a fan, I expect an NFL front office to make more informed decisions than we Fans can, and that didnt seem to be the case last year. After the postseason bowl games and scouting combines and so on, the vast preponderance of Objective Evidence suggested drafting Herbert with little consternation or hand wringing.
Instead, I feel our FO just went full 'Fanboy' and chugged the kool aid.

So, yeah, there's a 1-1 chance, tbh, that we'll be packaging that 2023 first to move up for QB next year.

To be clear, I like Tua and think that he does have some IT Factor. Enough?
TBD.
 
Well that bust didn't just show up in Miami. Somebody is responsible for drafting him.

Unfortunately that ammo is just more blind darts to throw at the wall if the GM sucks too.

I'd ensure the GM understand that all those future picks belong to the dolphins and whoever I decide is calling the shots in the future, not him. You had your chance.
 
