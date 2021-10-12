 The Dolphins have designated QB Tua Tagovailoa for return from IR | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Dolphins have designated QB Tua Tagovailoa for return from IR

G

GRYPHONK

The sad thing is, he could play lights out, we go 9-3 and we would still miss the playoffs lol.

I just look forward to him shutting people up. But they will always have an excuse
 
foozool13

foozool13

The setup for Tua is as good as can be. Come back to save the team vs 3 ****ty *** teams out of 4. Puts us at 4-5 with a fighting chance, better make it happen. No more excuses. It’s go time.

I just hope we stick with that Oline setup from the Bucs game. It wasn’t great but it was substantially better than anything we had all year, but I guess that’s not saying much. Wouldn’t might moving Hunt to RT and Kindley to RG like last year, but ya.
 
royalshank

royalshank

foozool13 said:
The setup for Tua is as good as can be. Come back to save the team vs 2 ****ty *** teams. Puts us at 3-4 with a fighting chance, better make it happen. No more excuses. It’s go time.

I just hope we stick with that Oline setup from the Bucs game. It wasn’t great but it was substantially better than anything we had all year, but I guess that’s not saying much. Wouldn’t might moving Hunt to RT and Kindley to RG like last year, but ya.
Jackson wasn’t as exposed though he did give up a bad sack.
 
artdnj

artdnj

When he Tua do his normal presser, first question will be about Per4orm stuff
 
