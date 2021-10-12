The Dolphins have designated QB Tua Tagovailoa for return from IR

lucid22
If he goes 9-3 I think we will be able to say we have a franchise QB.The sad thing is, he could play lights out, we go 9-3 and we would still miss the playoffs lol.
I just look forward to him shutting people up. But they will always have an excuse
Jackson wasn’t as exposed though he did give up a bad sack.The setup for Tua is as good as can be. Come back to save the team vs 2 ****ty *** teams. Puts us at 3-4 with a fighting chance, better make it happen. No more excuses. It’s go time.
I just hope we stick with that Oline setup from the Bucs game. It wasn’t great but it was substantially better than anything we had all year, but I guess that’s not saying much. Wouldn’t might moving Hunt to RT and Kindley to RG like last year, but ya.
A few bad reps is 10000000 times better than the gargantuan pile of **** he was putting out weekly before.Jackson wasn’t as exposed though he did give up a bad sack.