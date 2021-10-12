The Dolphins have designated QB Tua Tagovailoa for return from IR

The setup for Tua is as good as can be. Come back to save the team vs 3 ****ty *** teams out of 4. Puts us at 4-5 with a fighting chance, better make it happen. No more excuses. It’s go time.



I just hope we stick with that Oline setup from the Bucs game. It wasn’t great but it was substantially better than anything we had all year, but I guess that’s not saying much. Wouldn’t might moving Hunt to RT and Kindley to RG like last year, but ya.