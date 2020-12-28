 Thoughts on Rousseau? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thoughts on Rousseau?

T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
5,812
Reaction score
6,127
Location
Allentown, Pa
No one is talking about Greg Rousseau.

I am real curious to see which team bites. Can’t believe we have a site with this many Canes fans and Rousseau isn’t talked about.

Do most feel he’s not special and tried cashing in one the sophomore sack total?

I could see the Eagles (especially if Roseman stays) Giants, Panthers in the top 10.

Out of the top 10 pretty much almost anyone could grab him.

Anyone have a strong opinion on the guy?
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Go Fins
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
41,528
Reaction score
79,604
I think he has first round talent but we'll see

Phillips may actually get drafted before him

Roche in the second round might end up being a better NFL player

:shrug:
 
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Messages
13,833
Reaction score
9,680
The Ghost said:
I am sure quite a few posters watched quite a bit more than me.

Where do you see Carlos Basham and Patrick Jones as prospects?
Click to expand...

I like both. Basham will take on a pulling guard at the POA and blow him up. Physically elite prospect. Jones is relentless and consistent.

Rousseau’s film has a lot of holes in it and the sack stats are misleading. Lack of pass rush moves outside of a bull rush. I’ve already covered it months ago and I’m sure you read it. But he has the physical traits to develop into a JPP type player.

In essence, the risk factor is extreme because of the lack of experience and game film. On the flip side, if he does develop the upside is significant.

The question is how comfortable are you with your job security. There’s absolutely no reason you can give me for drafting him top 10 other than you were comfortable taking the risk and wanted to take one. I’ve seen the one year of tape.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
5,812
Reaction score
6,127
Location
Allentown, Pa
Pachyderm_Wave said:
I like both. Basham will take on a pulling guard at the POA and blow him up. Physically elite prospect. Jones is relentless and consistent.

Rousseau’s film has a lot of holes in it and the sack stats are misleading. Lack of pass rush moves outside of a bull rush. I’ve already covered it months ago and I’m sure you read it. But he has the physical traits to develop into a JPP type player.

In essence, the risk factor is extreme because of the lack of experience and game film. On the flip side, if he does develop the upside is significant.

The question is how comfortable are you with your job security. There’s absolutely no reason you can give me for drafting him top 10 other than you were comfortable taking the risk and wanted to take one. I’ve seen the one year of tape.
Click to expand...

Thanks for the run down.

Given all the info I had on him was that outside of the top 10 you’d have to consider the risk given the importance of the position.

Inside the top 10 id be a lot more about the safer selection.

Pass rush is my biggest concern and I don’t see 2021 improving that.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
4,368
Reaction score
6,222
When I thought that the Houston pick would land about #10, I was all over Rousseau. I think he is the ONLY real star pass-rusher in this draft. While I like a few of the others as edge-setters who'll get some sacks, Rousseau is the only one that screams, FEAR. He is a physical freak.
 
