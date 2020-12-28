Thoughts on Rousseau?

The Ghost
No one is talking about Greg Rousseau.
I am real curious to see which team bites. Can’t believe we have a site with this many Canes fans and Rousseau isn’t talked about.
Do most feel he’s not special and tried cashing in one the sophomore sack total?
I could see the Eagles (especially if Roseman stays) Giants, Panthers in the top 10.
Out of the top 10 pretty much almost anyone could grab him.
Anyone have a strong opinion on the guy?
