Thoughts on Rousseau?

I like both. Basham will take on a pulling guard at the POA and blow him up. Physically elite prospect. Jones is relentless and consistent.



Rousseau’s film has a lot of holes in it and the sack stats are misleading. Lack of pass rush moves outside of a bull rush. I’ve already covered it months ago and I’m sure you read it. But he has the physical traits to develop into a JPP type player.



In essence, the risk factor is extreme because of the lack of experience and game film. On the flip side, if he does develop the upside is significant.



The question is how comfortable are you with your job security. There’s absolutely no reason you can give me for drafting him top 10 other than you were comfortable taking the risk and wanted to take one. I’ve seen the one year of tape.