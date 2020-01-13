dolphinkee said:



Trade or not, Dolphins should make sure to have three 1st-round picks in 2020 draft No matter what the Miami Dolphins choose to do in April’s NFL Draft, the team is going to have a rare opportunity to haul significant talent and help speed up the rebuild. And despite the dem… I've been an advocate for this and I'd give up 3 first for Lawrence Click to expand...

I don't understand. Lawrence can't declare until 2021, and Miami already has 3 picks this year. It seems like whoever wrote it is just cautioning about overspending, should Miami choose to trade up?I just don't get what that article has to do with Lawrence.