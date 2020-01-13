Trade or not, Dolphins should make sure to have three 1st-round picks in 2020 draft

D

dolphinkee

Scout Team
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 18, 2002
Messages
335
Reaction score
105
Location
Maryland
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Starter
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
1,131
Reaction score
891
Age
48
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
dolphinkee said:
I've been an advocate for this and I'd give up 3 first for Lawrence

dolphinswire-usatoday-com.cdn.ampproject.org

Trade or not, Dolphins should make sure to have three 1st-round picks in 2020 draft

No matter what the Miami Dolphins choose to do in April’s NFL Draft, the team is going to have a rare opportunity to haul significant talent and help speed up the rebuild. And despite the dem…
dolphinswire-usatoday-com.cdn.ampproject.org dolphinswire-usatoday-com.cdn.ampproject.org
Click to expand...
I don't understand. Lawrence can't declare until 2021, and Miami already has 3 picks this year. It seems like whoever wrote it is just cautioning about overspending, should Miami choose to trade up?

I just don't get what that article has to do with Lawrence.
 
R

rickd13

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 4, 2005
Messages
2,570
Reaction score
1,026
Age
54
Location
Rochester, New York
I agree that Miami has more draft capital than any other team, but I'm not so sure that if they want to move up that they shouldn't use some of their resources from this upcoming draft.
 
WCUPUNK

WCUPUNK

Active Roster
Joined
May 22, 2017
Messages
569
Reaction score
1,235
Age
35
Location
Charlotte, NC
Unless they have an opportunity to trade up to get Chase Young for a reasonable figure...they should not move up higher than #5.
 
ChrisEAS

ChrisEAS

Second String
Joined
Sep 24, 2011
Messages
1,867
Reaction score
867
Location
Washington DC
Trsde Howard for a 2021 first round pick, to a team who is likely to pick top 10.

And yes, i would trade all 3 to get Lawrence
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom