Tua's development

This is normal for every qb in every early camp since football began.

Pouring rain and the offense pushing the ball.

Some are new to football I guess.
 
I got a theathletic alert for this. So random.
Spooked me and thought it was a Tua went down with an injury alert.
 
That is going to kill his minicamp QB rating.

Might end up having the lowest ever as a Dolphin.

Grier really needs to get a QB before next year’s minicamp so this doesn’t happen again.
Yes, or stay super conservative in the minicamp play calls
 
