Turner waived by the Dolphins

Slow news this time of year but just wanted to share it


De'Lance Turner RB, Unsigned Free Agent


Dolphins waived RB De'Lance Turner.

Turner was on the outside looking in following the acquisitions of Matt Breida and Jordan Howard this offseason. The Dolphins will use that duo for most running back touches in 2020 with Kalen Ballage, Myles Gaskin, and Twitter heartthrob Patrick Laird as depth options. Turner, a 2018 undrafted free agent, is unlikely to make an active roster moving forward.

Source: Barry Jackson on Twitter

May 16, 2020, 3:47 PM ET
 
I wouldn’t be shocked if we acquired one more RB at some point before the season.

The group has been upgraded to adequate with the potential of being solid if health is on their side.

Regardless, our future bell cow is still in college.
 
The Ghost said:
I wouldn’t be shocked if we acquired one more RB at some point before the season.

The group has been upgraded to adequate with the potential of being solid if health is on their side.

Regardless, our future bell cow is still in college.
I think teams have largely gone away from the bellcow concept. There are still a few, but they are far between.

Even if you do find one, they take such a pounding with 300 carries per year, they usually don't last that long.

Of course there are exceptions like EE.
 
The only surprising thing in that entire paragraph by Barry Jackson was the phrase "Twitter heartthrob Patrick Laird".
 
The Ghost said:
I wouldn’t be shocked if we acquired one more RB at some point before the season.

The group has been upgraded to adequate with the potential of being solid if health is on their side.

Regardless, our future bell cow is still in college.
I agree and disagree. If healthy, they are good but, injury concerns, better than adequate.
 
