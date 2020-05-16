Turner waived by the Dolphins

Danny
Slow news this time of year but just wanted to share it
De'Lance Turner RB, Unsigned Free Agent
Dolphins waived RB De'Lance Turner.
Turner was on the outside looking in following the acquisitions of Matt Breida and Jordan Howard this offseason. The Dolphins will use that duo for most running back touches in 2020 with Kalen Ballage, Myles Gaskin, and Twitter heartthrob Patrick Laird as depth options. Turner, a 2018 undrafted free agent, is unlikely to make an active roster moving forward.
Related:
Source: Barry Jackson on Twitter
May 16, 2020, 3:47 PM ET
