Turner waived by the Dolphins

Dolphins waived RB De'Lance Turner.

Slow news this time of year but just wanted to share it De'Lance Turner RB, Unsigned Free AgentTurner was on the outside looking in following the acquisitions of Matt Breida and Jordan Howard this offseason. The Dolphins will use that duo for most running back touches in 2020 with Kalen Ballage, Myles Gaskin, and Twitter heartthrob Patrick Laird as depth options. Turner, a 2018 undrafted free agent, is unlikely to make an active roster moving forward.Related:Source: Barry Jackson on Twitter May 16, 2020, 3:47 PM ET