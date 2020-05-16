Turner waived by the Dolphins

The Ghost said: I wouldn’t be shocked if we acquired one more RB at some point before the season.



The group has been upgraded to adequate with the potential of being solid if health is on their side.



Regardless, our future bell cow is still in college.

I think teams have largely gone away from the bellcow concept. There are still a few, but they are far between.Even if you do find one, they take such a pounding with 300 carries per year, they usually don't last that long.Of course there are exceptions like EE.