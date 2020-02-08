What Team Would You Most Like to Resemble?

With the Miami Dolphins in a total rebuild mode, I just wonder what team you would most like Miami to resemble?

For me, I think it would be the 49ers. Not sure yet on Jimmy G, but he did make it to the super bowl in his first full season as a starter. I think Dan Marino was the last to accomplish that. Anyway, I like their defensive line and how it can take over games. Also, their offensive line is pretty darn good. Due partly to scheme and Kyle Shanahan they can seemingly run the ball successfully without a star runner. They look to be built for the long-term, but that is always hard to forecast in the NFL.

Obviously, I love the Chiefs offense but I'm not kidding myself into thinking Pat Mahomes type quarterbacks grow on trees. I like the physical style Baltimore plays. I'm just not sure how sustainable Lamar Jackson is. He has struggled in the playoffs.

Anyway, I think a good discussion point moving forward.
 
I would never wanna build my team around something that requires everything to fall perfectly into place & 4 1st rounders on the DL..

Once the 9ers have to start paying folks they will fall back down to being barely average franchise because their qb is barely average. To many variables need to happen for that to work out properly.
 
