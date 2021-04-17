Who is more of a threat to take a (short) TUA pass to the house- Waddle or Smith?

Gatorboy999120
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 8, 2021
- Messages
- 3,185
- Reaction score
- 3,489
- Age
- 33
- Location
- Boca Raton, Florida
What say you?
I ask because I am coming to grips with the fact I think Kyle Pitts and Ja'marr Chase may be gone by #6, so these are our next two WR's/Pass Catchers we'd likely take..
I ask the question the way it is because I think speed is a huge thing and I think Waddle, for my sake, can do more for TUA..and his ankle appears to have healed and/or be healing great, btw.
Open discussion. Please be respectful.
I ask because I am coming to grips with the fact I think Kyle Pitts and Ja'marr Chase may be gone by #6, so these are our next two WR's/Pass Catchers we'd likely take..
I ask the question the way it is because I think speed is a huge thing and I think Waddle, for my sake, can do more for TUA..and his ankle appears to have healed and/or be healing great, btw.
Open discussion. Please be respectful.