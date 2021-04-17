 Who is more of a threat to take a (short) TUA pass to the house- Waddle or Smith? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who is more of a threat to take a (short) TUA pass to the house- Waddle or Smith?

Bigger 'house call' threat: Waddle or Smith?

  • Jaylen Waddle

    Votes: 15 100.0%

  • DeVonta Smith

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    15
Gatorboy999120

Gatorboy999120

Club Member
Joined
Mar 8, 2021
Messages
3,185
Reaction score
3,489
Age
33
Location
Boca Raton, Florida
What say you?

I ask because I am coming to grips with the fact I think Kyle Pitts and Ja'marr Chase may be gone by #6, so these are our next two WR's/Pass Catchers we'd likely take..

I ask the question the way it is because I think speed is a huge thing and I think Waddle, for my sake, can do more for TUA..and his ankle appears to have healed and/or be healing great, btw.

Open discussion. Please be respectful. 🙏👏
 
T

Tropic

Rookie
Joined
Apr 25, 2007
Messages
70
Reaction score
75
Both are very good with that as Waddle can do it with exceptional speed and Smith can do it by being so open.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
39,623
Reaction score
57,010
Location
Kissimmee,FL
If Waddle is back to 100% the way he was before the injury then he'd be the right answer as to taking a short pass to the house. I can see both of them scoring plenty of TD's in any number of ways tho. Btw, no reason to like one and hate the other. they're both great prospects.
 
'Deep

'Deep

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
7,424
Reaction score
9,818
Location
Boise, ID
Both are more than capable of turning a short pass into a score. I guess I'd pick Waddle, but Smith is big play too. If Pitts and Chase are gone before we pick than I'd be happy with either guy. I've got a feeling Grier and Flores might look elsewhere.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom