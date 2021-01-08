Who would you compare Tua with ?

allsilverdreams
I like many others seen some good ,bad and ugly this year.
Some can be contributed to bad play calling .Some due to lack of playmakers.
Some due to Tua.
Going forward what past or present QB would be a safe comparison and why?
