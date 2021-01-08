 Who would you compare Tua with ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who would you compare Tua with ?

allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
3,923
Reaction score
882
I like many others seen some good ,bad and ugly this year.
Some can be contributed to bad play calling .Some due to lack of playmakers.
Some due to Tua.
Going forward what past or present QB would be a safe comparison and why?
 
V

vega51

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 29, 2012
Messages
528
Reaction score
295
allsilverdreams said:
I like many others seen some good ,bad and ugly this year.
Some can be contributed to bad play calling .Some due to lack of playmakers.
Some due to Tua.
Going forward what past or present QB would be a safe comparison and why?
Click to expand...
left handed Brees with some Young
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
8,953
Reaction score
15,838
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
vega51 said:
left handed Brees with some Young
Click to expand...
Why? Can you elaborate?

I see zero parallels to Steve Young, aside from the fact they are both lefties. Young had a stronger arm, and was a better overall athlete.

Why Brees? Because of his size? I think you are projecting what you want him to be, as opposed to what he has actually done.

Young and Brees are both considered "accurate", but Tua hasn't shown that level yet.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
8,551
Reaction score
21,817
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
RENT said:
Jamarcus Russell hands down
Click to expand...
YOU ARE WRONG! Russell had a bazooka and Tua has a nerf gun as a matter a fact he has an off brand nerf gun he has a gerf. Also Russel was a big ol mountain of a man and Tua looks like an over sized 8th grader. Damn Russel has the arm, the size....I wonder if he's available.
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Ohana
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
7,997
Reaction score
6,651
Location
Ft. Myers
Mach2 said:
Why? Can you elaborate?

I see zero parallels to Steve Young, aside from the fact they are both lefties. Young had a stronger arm, and was a better overall athlete.

Why Brees? Because of his size? I think you are projecting what you want him to be, as opposed to what he has actually done.

Young and Brees are both considered "accurate", but Tua hasn't shown that level yet.
Click to expand...
Young wasnt accurate with the Bucs, 11 TDs 21 Picks and under %55 completion percentage. Bucs gave up on him after 2 years for Testaverde.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
8,551
Reaction score
21,817
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
Can't have a Tua thread without the usual posters chiming in for the hourly IHATETUA circle jerk. Let us not forget though they always gotta throw this part in there "but I hope Tua proves me wrong" or "I'm still rooting for him though".

1610109166617.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom