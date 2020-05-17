Why Tua Tagovailoa Should Start From Week 1‬

This seems to be the biggest debate currently..





Personally I feel good about Fitz and what he accomplished last year, with the most depleted roster ive ever seen, he played at a pretty high level relative to the talent, worst oline in football, worst running back unit in the game, the man lead the team in rushing, I believe he gets the chance to play regardless of the medicals on Tua..



knowing what’s kind of man Flores is, taking into account all the variables, including offseason limitations and I think out of respect he does give Fitzpatrick the chance to lead the team..



Being cleared by Doctors doesn’t mean you are at your apex of strength, speed and body composition..So take advantage of this unique situation that we have in phase two of the rebuild.



Tuas projection?, superstar status imo..but I’m not in a hurry to see him until Fitz and the team is out of playoff contention..



Fitz knows this offense very well considering the relationship he’s had with Gailey over the years, let him share the knowledge to the rookie, it can only help him.



Fitz isn’t stupid, we know this, he knew when taking this job that he would be a mentor as well with a young Qb..



Just so happens I think the guys arrow on the field is pointed upwards..I think he’s in the process of taming his weakness to throw into coverage, and has figured out how to cut defenses with his legs as a threat.



I’m excited on two different levels, to see how far Fitz can take the team with huge upgrades of talent across the board.



2nd, to know that we are in a position where we can equip our young Qb with knowledge and time to strengthen the injury, so the uber talented Tua can be at his absolute best both physically and mentally when he takes the field..jmo.