Why Tua Tagovailoa Should Start From Week 1‬

Should Tua start in week 1?

  • Yes

    Votes: 1 7.1%

  • No

    Votes: 10 71.4%

  • Best QB Starts

    Votes: 3 21.4%
  • Total voters
    14
Wildbill3

Wildbill3

Coach Flo will play the QB who gives the team the best chance to win. The precedent has already been set. If he deviates from that, then he'll lose some of his hard earned capital. That being the case, if he feels fitzpatrick is the better week one starter then guess who we'll see under center at week one?
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

Link isn't pulling for me bro. Just a heads up. But ultimately no. Definitely shouldn't start til the line is gelled and proven it's capabilities or incapabilities. Let's make sure he's healthy and ready to contribute. Week 1 feels just a little premature to wheel out a guy coming off the injury. One of the benefits of him coming to Miami is he can redshirt if need be. Let's it him marinate, get healthy, learn, then earn the job..... Trust the process lol
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

This seems to be the biggest debate currently..


Personally I feel good about Fitz and what he accomplished last year, with the most depleted roster ive ever seen, he played at a pretty high level relative to the talent, worst oline in football, worst running back unit in the game, the man lead the team in rushing, I believe he gets the chance to play regardless of the medicals on Tua..

knowing what’s kind of man Flores is, taking into account all the variables, including offseason limitations and I think out of respect he does give Fitzpatrick the chance to lead the team..

Being cleared by Doctors doesn’t mean you are at your apex of strength, speed and body composition..So take advantage of this unique situation that we have in phase two of the rebuild.

Tuas projection?, superstar status imo..but I’m not in a hurry to see him until Fitz and the team is out of playoff contention..

Fitz knows this offense very well considering the relationship he’s had with Gailey over the years, let him share the knowledge to the rookie, it can only help him.

Fitz isn’t stupid, we know this, he knew when taking this job that he would be a mentor as well with a young Qb..

Just so happens I think the guys arrow on the field is pointed upwards..I think he’s in the process of taming his weakness to throw into coverage, and has figured out how to cut defenses with his legs as a threat.

I’m excited on two different levels, to see how far Fitz can take the team with huge upgrades of talent across the board.

2nd, to know that we are in a position where we can equip our young Qb with knowledge and time to strengthen the injury, so the uber talented Tua can be at his absolute best both physically and mentally when he takes the field..jmo.
 
