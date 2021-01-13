Wide Receivers

The top 25 WRs (Yards) in 2020

1. Stefon Diggs 1535 5th(146)

2. DeAndre Hopkins 1407 1st(27)

3. Justin Jefferson 1400 1st(22)

4. Calvin Ridley 1374 1st(26)

5. DeVante Adams 1374 2nd(53)

6. DK Metcalf 1303 2nd(64)

7. Tyreek Hill 1276 5th(165)

8. Allen Robinson 1250 2nd(61)

9. DJ Moore 1193 1st(24)

10. Brandin Cooks 1150 1st(20)

11. Terry McLaurin 1118 3rd(76)

12. Amari Cooper 1114 1st(4)

13. Robby Anderson 1096 UDFA

14. AJ Brown 1075 2nd(51)

15. Tyler Lockett 1054 3rd(69)

16. Mike Evans 1006 1st(7)

17. Keenan Allen 992 3rd(76)

18. Corey Davis 984 1st(5)

19. Marvin Jones 978 5th(166)

20. Cooper Kupp 974 3rd(69)

21. Cole Beasley 967 UDFA

22. Robert Woods 936 2nd(41)

23. CeeDee Lamb 935 1st(17)

24. Adam Thielen 925 UDFA

25. Diontae Johnson 923 3rd(66)



So of the top 25 WRs in the league for this season 9 are 1st round picks. 5 are 2nd round picks. 5 are 3rd round picks. 3 are 5th round picks. 3 are undrafted free agents.



3 of these WRs were selected in the top 7 of their respective draft...

Amari Cooper 4 OVR Ranked 12th YDs

Corey Davis 5 OVR Ranked 18th YDs

Mike Evans 7 OVR Ranked 17th YDs



Only 1 of these 25 WRs have won a Super Bowl and that was Tyreek Hill just last season.



I charted these results bc obviously we are looking at the potential of drafting a WR at #3. Some have already decided to turn the card in for DeVonta Smith but after seeing these results are we sure we want to draft a WR at #3 if our goal is to win a Super Bowl? Granted its just this years worth of data but I find it quite surprising that only 1 of the top 25 WRs in football by yards have won a Super Bowl.



Will this data steer anyone away from wanting a WR at #3 so badly? What say you?