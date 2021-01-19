 Xavien Howard’s Future | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Xavien Howard’s Future

It’s looking like Howard is gonna sit out if we don’t make him the highest paid corner. If he manages to stay healthy he’ll be worth the money no doubt.

Obviously we could just make him happy and give him the money so we can keep our young and promising secondary together.

OR

We really do make a move for DeShaun Watson which is becoming more and more of possibility every day... Trading for Watson’s contract would make it hard to give Xavien what he wants. So we’d have to likely move him.


Obviously we can throw him in the package for Watson but would Houston want to build around him?

Tua
Howard
2021 1st (3)
2021 2nd (50)
2022 2nd
2022 3rd

For Deshaun Watson & 2022 4th

That’s a huge haul for Houston if they’re down to build their defense around Xavien Howard. If they want Howard included in the deal, I expect us to keep our original 2021 & 2022 1st round picks as well as one of our 2021 2nd round picks (preferably Houston’s 2nd)



What if Houston doesn’t want Howard and would prefer Tua and picks only

Tua
2021 1st (3)
2021 1st (18)
2021 2nd (50)
2022 2nd
2022 3rd

For Deshaun Watson

No way we give up three 1st for Watson. I believe we’ll still give Houston a huge haul of picks but I believe we can keep Houston’s 2021 2nd and our 2022 1st when it’s all said and done.

If that happened we’d have to find a new trade partner for Howard. I personally don’t think it’d be that hard to find a trade partner for Howard since he is arguably the leagues best Corner but what could we land?

2021 1st & 2022 1st?
2021 1st, 2021 2nd, & 2021 3rd?

If we have to trade a haul of picks for Watson, I can see us receiving a haul of picks for Howard.


All in all, I feel like we’re in for one hell of a ride this offseason!
 
Watson will reel in more than X based on Position alone. He is an instant franchise QB who is at the top with the biggest names. Value is based on need and as you stated both are at the top of their positions with the bonus of DW being young and with a friendly salary.
 
