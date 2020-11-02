Zim’s Grades Game 7 Edition

This was a complete win. Beating a Ram’s team like that says something to the rest of the league. Needless to say, I am highly impressed. Now the grades:

QB - C : Yes, it was his first start. Yes, it was against a very good defense. Yes, the play calling sucked. Even with all of that, I can’t give Tua any higher than a C. His pocket awareness needs to improve. His timing needs to improve. The good news is, that will happen as he becomes more familiar with the first team receivers. No picks today either, I might add.

RB’s - C - : Gaskin played OK even though he didn’t have a lot of holes to run through. The fumble was bad. Brieda got maybe 2 carries? Not a great day for this squad.

OL - C- : Aaron Donald is the real deal, but for **** sake boys, at least get in his way a little. Not a great day for the boys up front. Not horrible....But definitely not great. The saving grace is we got first downs at the end of the game.

WR’s - C : # 11 catches #1’s 1st touchdown ever on 11/1. Should have known. Otherwise not a great day. Williams with some drops. Jakeem Grant might have been the best WR on the field today. Hope for a better game next week out of the crew.

TE’s - C - : Not a lot to go on here. Gesicki has really flattened the curve. I have huge hopes for him....But he isn’t doing much out there.

DL - A : Holy **** were they active today. Ogbah was very good. Shaq Lawson has been found.....So we can take his picture off the milk box. Wilkins with a pick? WTF? This line was crazy today. The one downer was getting gashed by the runs to the right all day. All in all, a very good day.

LB’s - A : Very good day for this team. Baker with pressure. Van Ginkel was channeling John Offerdahl. Good coverages all around. Nice blitzes. Good job.

DB’s - A : Wow.....Cover 0 all day. Great job in man. This is how a defensive backfield should play. X should have had that pick. But what else can you say? Great Job.

ST’s - A : Jakeem Grant with an 88 yard punt return for a TD. New Dolphins record. Haack inside the 10 all day. Great Job.

Coaching - B : Wow.... The Defensive gameplan was masterful. The offensive gameplan....Not so much. The defense on this team could be special. Nice job by Flo.
 
You give the DL an A? They allowed 4.5 yards per rush, that's awful. They had moments of awesomeness but an A?

And QB, C? No picks, one nervous fumble because of Darnold and the OL that wasn't doing any favors?

These grades seem a bit off imo.
 
I too agree although I thought Tua did what he was asked to do, play calling kept it safe. Aside from that horrendous first series he got more accurate and some of those balls had to be caught. I think Tua will get more comfortable and play calling will adjust to what he does best.
 
I thought they had a lot of moments of awesomeness.....Thus the A. They were all over Goff. But you are right.....They gave up way too many yards on the ground.
 
For the most part I agree but Gaskin stunk it up today D minus. That dropped 3rd down and failed direct snap third down were killers in addition to the fumble. Couldn’t help but think of Travis Etienne and Najee Harris a lot during that second half.

DBs played good, could’ve been better. Dropped pick by Howard(excusable) and the dropped pick six by Rowe that would’ve ended it with a great punctuation.

DL B minus. They made big plays but a lot came the way of guys being unblocked. We still need guys in the front 7 who can beat a block. Wilkins INT was huge, changed the momentum completely.

Coaches did a great job preparing against a well coached team.
 
Tua‘s pocket presence??? I’m ok with a grade C even though it was forced on him by some drops and no running game but dude, seriously, he had fine pocket presence, he got rid of the football.

And Gaskin??? A C? He didn’t play ok, he dropped a first down and had a bad fumble and he didn’t run well at all.

Coaching a B??? I’m sorry dude, played against a top 5 defense. A plus. They are limited on talent on the offense so they can only get so far and this staff has gotten them this far.
 
Ain’t that the truth. Someone else needs to take this thread on a weekly basis. It’s kinda funny how he titles the thread as if he’s a pro game pundit who we are all waiting to hear from LOL
 
...stop the insanity!

QB grade = C ???????????????????

Can you clearly define your expectations of the said position

and define a "fair/reasonable" evaluation to justify such a grade???

>>> never mind >>> I read your shtick >>> all you basically said was "needs to improve!"

I need to send you my PhD thesis tomorrow to grade!

:lol:
 
