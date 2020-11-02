Zim’s Grades Game 7 Edition

This was a complete win. Beating a Ram’s team like that says something to the rest of the league. Needless to say, I am highly impressed. Now the grades:



QB - C : Yes, it was his first start. Yes, it was against a very good defense. Yes, the play calling sucked. Even with all of that, I can’t give Tua any higher than a C. His pocket awareness needs to improve. His timing needs to improve. The good news is, that will happen as he becomes more familiar with the first team receivers. No picks today either, I might add.



RB’s - C - : Gaskin played OK even though he didn’t have a lot of holes to run through. The fumble was bad. Brieda got maybe 2 carries? Not a great day for this squad.



OL - C- : Aaron Donald is the real deal, but for **** sake boys, at least get in his way a little. Not a great day for the boys up front. Not horrible....But definitely not great. The saving grace is we got first downs at the end of the game.



WR’s - C : # 11 catches #1’s 1st touchdown ever on 11/1. Should have known. Otherwise not a great day. Williams with some drops. Jakeem Grant might have been the best WR on the field today. Hope for a better game next week out of the crew.



TE’s - C - : Not a lot to go on here. Gesicki has really flattened the curve. I have huge hopes for him....But he isn’t doing much out there.



DL - A : Holy **** were they active today. Ogbah was very good. Shaq Lawson has been found.....So we can take his picture off the milk box. Wilkins with a pick? WTF? This line was crazy today. The one downer was getting gashed by the runs to the right all day. All in all, a very good day.



LB’s - A : Very good day for this team. Baker with pressure. Van Ginkel was channeling John Offerdahl. Good coverages all around. Nice blitzes. Good job.



DB’s - A : Wow.....Cover 0 all day. Great job in man. This is how a defensive backfield should play. X should have had that pick. But what else can you say? Great Job.



ST’s - A : Jakeem Grant with an 88 yard punt return for a TD. New Dolphins record. Haack inside the 10 all day. Great Job.



Coaching - B : Wow.... The Defensive gameplan was masterful. The offensive gameplan....Not so much. The defense on this team could be special. Nice job by Flo.