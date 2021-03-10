 ESPN proposed Dolphins trade for Russell Wilson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ESPN proposed Dolphins trade for Russell Wilson

Seattle offers you Russell Wilson for Tua, picks #18 and #81 this year, and next year's first.

  • We have a deal!

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • Nah bro, I'm good.

    Votes: 8 80.0%
  • Total voters
    10
  • This poll will close: .
DolfanDaveInATX

DolfanDaveInATX

Starter
Joined
Apr 26, 2003
Messages
3,999
Reaction score
162
Location
Mason, MI
ESPN's Bill Barnwell has an article outlining potential trade packages for Russell Wilson from four teams, including Miami.

For Miami, we would acquire Wilson in exchange for Tua, picks #18 and #81 this year, and next year's first.

If you're in Chris Grier's shoes, are you taking the deal?
 
O

OmegaPhinsFan

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 16, 2020
Messages
874
Reaction score
946
Age
46
Location
The Cave, FL
DolfanDaveInATX said:
ESPN's Bill Barnwell has an article outlining potential trade packages for Russell Wilson from four teams, including Miami.

For Miami, we would acquire Wilson in exchange for Tua, picks #18 and #81 this year, and next year's first.

If you're in Chris Grier's shoes, are you taking the deal?
Click to expand...
keep 3? sign me up
 
dagger151

dagger151

Club Member
Joined
Mar 16, 2008
Messages
635
Reaction score
217
Location
Sunrise, FL
No way. I wouldnt for Russell Wilson but would do that in a heartbeat for DeShaun Watson.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom