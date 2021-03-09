Potential Trade Partners To Move Back

Trade With Bengals ​

Most of us seem to be down with Miami trading the 3rd pick to move back a few spots. What kind of value should we expect to receive if we did move back from 3? I personally would want a 2022 1st in any type of trade package for the 3rd overall.These are some of my ideas for a potential trade if we did decided to move back in the draft.-2021 1st Round (3 Overall)-2021 6th Round-2022 7th Round (Titans)-2021 1st Round (5 Overall)-2022 1st Round (Bengals)-2021 1st Round (3 Overall)-2022 7th Round (Titans)-2021 1st Round (6 Overall)-2022 1st Round (Eagles)-2021 1st Round (3 Overall)-2022 7th Round (Titans)-2021 1st Round (7 Overall)-2022 1st Round (Lions)-2021 1st Round (3 Overall)-2021 4th Round-2021 6th Round-2022 4th Round-2022 6th Round-2021 1st Round (8 Overall)-2021 2nd Round (39 Overall)-2022 1st Round (Panthers)-2021 1st Round (3 Overall)-2021 6th Round-2022 4th Round-2022 7th Round (Titans)-2021 1st Round (9 Overall)-2021 3rd Round (71 Overall)-2022 1st Round (Broncos)-2022 3rd Round (Broncos)-2021 1st Round (3 Overall)-2021 6th Round-2022 4th Round-2022 7th Round (Titans)-2021 1st Round (12 Overall)-2021 2nd Round (43 Overall)-2022 1st Round (49ers)-2022 2nd Round (49ers)What do y'all think about those potential trades and which ones would you prefer?Do y'all think those are realistic trade packages for both teams? If not what would you change?If you guys have any other potential trade ideas for the 3rd pick feel free to share what type of package you'd like back!